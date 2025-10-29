Cho was a late scratch from the starting lineup in Sunday's clash against Rennes after the forward felt some discomfort in his adductor during the warmup prior to the game. Cho was assessed at the beginning of the week, and the injury proved to be minor since no lesion was spotted. The forward could be an option for Wednesday's clash against Lille and is likely labelled as a late call. Cho had found back a starting role for the Aiglons in recent weeks, and if he had to miss the game or start on the bench, Kevin Omoruyi would be the one expected to start against the Dogues.