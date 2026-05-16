Mohamed-Ali Cho Injury: Late call against Metz

Cho (muscular) is a late call for Sunday's clash against Metz, with a final decision to be made before the match, according to coach Claude Puel, per Ici Azur. "We have had some muscular issues and some sick players. Boudaoui and Cho, we will see before the match how they feel."

Cho is an undisputed starter for Nice, making his potential absence a significant concern heading into the weekend fixture. Kail Boudache is expected to start in his place should Cho be unable to go, with the club monitoring his condition closely before making a final call ahead of Sunday's match.