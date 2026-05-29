Mohamed-Ali Cho Injury: Picks up foot blow in playoff game

Cho left Friday's promotion playoffs match against Saint-Etienne after suffering a foot injury, Flavien Tresarrieu of L'Equipe reports.

Cho played 45 minutes but couldn't return to the pitch for the second half while his team secured its spot in the first division for the 2026/27 season. The forward, who scored four goals and three assists during the Ligue 1 campaign, will have plenty of time to work on his recovery while club activity stops for the World Cup, so this issue shouldn't force him to miss a long time unless he's dealing with a serious fracture. He was replaced by Kail Boudache after getting hurt.