Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mohamed-Ali Cho headshot

Mohamed-Ali Cho Injury: Should be back against Angers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Cho (strain) is expected to be back available for Sunday's clash against Angers after training with the team this week, the club posted.

Cho missed the last contest against Strasbourg due to muscular problems, but he has trained normally with the team this week and is expected to be back against Angers on Sunday. That said, it remains uncertain if he will return directly to the starting squad now that Jeremie Boga is fully fit and delivering good performances.

Mohamed-Ali Cho
Nice
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now