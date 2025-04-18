Mohamed-Ali Cho Injury: Should be back against Angers

Cho (strain) is expected to be back available for Sunday's clash against Angers after training with the team this week, the club posted.

Cho missed the last contest against Strasbourg due to muscular problems, but he has trained normally with the team this week and is expected to be back against Angers on Sunday. That said, it remains uncertain if he will return directly to the starting squad now that Jeremie Boga is fully fit and delivering good performances.