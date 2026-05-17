Mohamed-Ali Cho News: Fit for season finale
Cho (muscular) has been cleared and is available for Sunday's season finale against Metz, with the forward in contention to start, the club posted.
Cho had been a late call heading into the weekend after managing muscular issues, but his clearance is a significant relief for Nice given his status as an undisputed starter. Coach Claude Puel will now have his preferred attacking options available for the final fixture of the Ligue 1 campaign against Metz as Nice still fights to avoid relegation.
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