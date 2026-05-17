Mohamed-Ali Cho headshot

Mohamed-Ali Cho News: Fit for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Cho (muscular) has been cleared and is available for Sunday's season finale against Metz, with the forward in contention to start, the club posted.

Cho had been a late call heading into the weekend after managing muscular issues, but his clearance is a significant relief for Nice given his status as an undisputed starter. Coach Claude Puel will now have his preferred attacking options available for the final fixture of the Ligue 1 campaign against Metz as Nice still fights to avoid relegation.

Mohamed-Ali Cho
Nice
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