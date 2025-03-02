Fantasy Soccer
Mohamed-Ali Cho headshot

Mohamed-Ali Cho News: Records assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Cho assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win against St. Etienne.

Cho tallied his four assist of the season and his second in four games. This also marked his sixth straight league game with at least two shots, but it was his second consecutive game without a shot on target. Additionally, He has at least one chance created in each of the last four games, with a total of five chances created in that span.

Mohamed-Ali Cho
Nice
