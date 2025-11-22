Cho scored Nice's only goal in the 63rd minute, finishing a quick move to make it 4-1 and briefly offer a hint of a fightback. He showed strong tempo and sharp off-the-ball intelligence, making the right runs behind Marseille's defense, but he couldn't influence the overall flow of the match given Marseille's dominance in every area. Cho has now scored in each of his last two Ligue 1 games, confirming his strong form for the Aiglons and strengthening his case to remain in the starting XI moving forward.