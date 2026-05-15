Mohamed Bamba Injury: Could miss rest of season

Bamba was forced off in tears during Thursday's training session with a foot injury, raising serious concerns over his availability for Sunday's season finale against Le Havre, according to Le Telegramme.

Bamba suffered a significant foot injury and the sight of Bamba leaving the pitch in distress is deeply concerning with just one fixture remaining, potentially bringing a premature end to his season. Bamba would end a campaign in which he contributed one goal and two assists across 18 Ligue 1 appearances (seven starts) for the Merlus, with the club awaiting further medical information before providing any clarity on the severity of the foot issue.