Mohamed Bamba Injury: Not yet physically ready for opener

Bamba (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's season opener at Nice as he's not yet physically ready, according to coach Alexandre Dujeux.

Bamba has not featured at all during preseason, and he's the only absence from an otherwise nearly complete Lorient squad heading into the match. Once he returns to fitness, he's expected to add depth to Lorient's attacking options as the forward works his way back into contention for a role up front.