Mohamed Bamba News: Fir for finale

Bamba (foot) is an option for Sunday's match against Le Havre, according to Baptiste Cogne of Ouest France.

Bamba was potentially set to miss the rest of the season but will be fit for the finale, clearing his foot injury. Despite his limited role lately, this is a good move for the forward, as he could find a few minutes from the bench. He has recorded one shot and two assists in 18 appearances (seven starts) this season.