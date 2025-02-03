Mohamed Bayo News: Joins Antwerp on loan

Bayo joins Royal Antwerp on loan from Lille until the end of the season, his parent club announced.

Bayo joined Lille in 2022 from Clermont Foot and made 30 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals during the 2022-23 season. The Guinean international spent the following year on loan at Le Havre, where he scored five times in 23 matches. This season, he has played 18 matches and scored twice while also featuring in the Champions League for Lille. He now joins Antwerp in search of more playing time.