Elyounoussi set the tone by scoring after barely two minutes, timing his run into the six yard box and finishing a right footed volley to the bottom left from Marcos Lopez's floated cross. He remained Copenhagen's key attacking reference, drifting inside to link play and lead counters whenever Villarreal lost their structure. In stoppage time, his speculative shot from distance was blocked and deflected into the path of Andreas Cornelius for the decisive winner, effectively giving him an indirect hand in two goals. Elyounoussi has now attempted eight shots in five appearances in the Champions League this season, scoring his first goal against the yellow submarine.