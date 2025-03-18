Mohamed Farsi Injury: Called up with Algeria

Farsi has been called up by Algeria for the matches against Botswana and Mozambique on March 21 and March 25, respectively.

Farsi has started all four league games this season for Columbus providing one assist and creating five chances but will miss Sunday's match against New York City FC due to the call-up. He should return in time to face D.C. United on March 29. His absence will force a change in the starting XI with Max Arfsten likely starting on the right flank for that game.