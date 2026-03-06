Mohamed Farsi headshot

Mohamed Farsi Injury: Out with Hernia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Farsi is out for the time being due to a sports Hernia, according to his club.

Farsi was training to the side this week, and the reason why is now clearer, as the midfielder is suffering from a sport Hernia. Luckily for the club, this shouldn't change much, having yet to appear this season. He will now work on recovery, likely to take around three to six weeks to recover.

Mohamed Farsi
Columbus Crew
More Stats & News
