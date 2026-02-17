Mohamed Farsi headshot

Mohamed Farsi Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Farsi (pelvis) is sidelined ahead of Saturday's season opener against Portland, coach Henrik Rydstrom said in press conference, according to Massive Report.

Farsi has been inactive since July 2025 and looks set to need more time for his recovery despite being previously expected to return for the 2026 opening week. The winger scored one goal and three assists over 18 MLS games played last year. His absence could mean more opportunities for Andres Herrera on the right flank.

Mohamed Farsi
Columbus Crew
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mohamed Farsi See More
