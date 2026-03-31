Mohamed Farsi Injury: Suffers setback

Farsi (hernia) has suffered a setback and is not yet team training but will focus on "taking smaller steps forward," according to manager Henrik Rydstrom, per Brianna Mac Kay of the Columbus Dispatch.

Farsi is still dealing with his hernia and working for a return to play, with the defender suffering a setback a few weeks ago. Unfortunately, this seems to be heavily delaying his return to play, as he will now start taking smaller steps of progress as he tries to return. He is yet to join the team for training, likely still a good three to four weeks away from a return.