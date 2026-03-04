Mohamed Farsi headshot

Mohamed Farsi Injury: Trains to the side

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Farsi (pelvis) is back training on the side, according to Brianna MacKay of the Columbus Dispatch.

Farsi is seeing a rise in fitness this week, with the midfielder training but only to the side. This still raises some concerns for him, as without training fully, he is unlikely to play and miss a third straight game. He has yet to debut this campaign, holding a starting role last season before an injury cut the season short.

Mohamed Farsi
Columbus Crew
