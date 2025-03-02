Fantasy Soccer
Mohamed Farsi News: Assist and clean sheet Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Farsi assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus New England Revolution.

Farsi assisted the lone goal of Saturday's match as he set up Jacen Russell-Rowe's strike in the 51st minute. It was his first goal contribution of the season as he created two chances in his second straight match. He also helped his side keep a clean sheet as he intercepted one pass and made one clearance in his full 90 minutes of action.

Mohamed Farsi
Columbus Crew
