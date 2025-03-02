Mohamed Farsi News: Assist and clean sheet Saturday
Farsi assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus New England Revolution.
Farsi assisted the lone goal of Saturday's match as he set up Jacen Russell-Rowe's strike in the 51st minute. It was his first goal contribution of the season as he created two chances in his second straight match. He also helped his side keep a clean sheet as he intercepted one pass and made one clearance in his full 90 minutes of action.
