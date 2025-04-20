Mohamed Farsi News: Five crosses Saturday

Farsi registered five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Inter Miami CF.

Farsi recorded a season-high five crosses in Saturday's loss, recording one accurate. He also created one chance on the attack. On the defensive end he won one tackle, intercepted one pass, made one clearance and won three duels in his full 90 minutes of action. While he is set to play nearly every minute for Columbus in left midfield, he has lacked production so far this season as he tends to be more defensive minded than his right-sided counterpart Max Arfsten.