Mohamed Farsi News: On bench for Philadelphia game
Farsi (groin) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Philadelphia Union.
Farsi is an option for the first time this season after suffering a setback from a sports hernia in March. Having played on the right wing in the previous campaign, the Algerian could offer backup behind Hugo Picard in the short term before competing for a starting spot.
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