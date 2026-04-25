Mohamed Farsi headshot

Mohamed Farsi News: On bench for Philadelphia game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Farsi (groin) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Philadelphia Union.

Farsi is an option for the first time this season after suffering a setback from a sports hernia in March. Having played on the right wing in the previous campaign, the Algerian could offer backup behind Hugo Picard in the short term before competing for a starting spot.

Mohamed Farsi
Columbus Crew
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