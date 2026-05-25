Mohamed Farsi News: Two assists Sunday

Farsi assisted twice to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Atlanta United.

Farsi made his second start of the season and made a massive impact on the match. He assisted both of the goals in the match, strikes by Sekou Bangoura and Diego Rossi. They marked his first two goal contributions of the season as he finally seems to be back to himself after missing the start of the season with a hernia. He will now be away from club football for nearly two months due to the World Cup break.