Mohamed Kaba Injury: Remains out

Kaba is out for Wednesday's match against PSG due to an undisclosed injury, according to Franck Le Dorze of L'Equipe.

Kaba is one of the numerous midfielders missing for Nantes at the moment, missing the last contest and set to miss out again. Unfortunately, due to the limited numbers, Kaba's absence hurts the depth of the club, leaving Ibrahima Sissoko, Louis Leroux and Johann Lepenant to more than likely start. Kaba will hope to recover soon, taking the field again against Rennes on Sunday.