Mohamed Kaba News: Assists in victory

Kaba assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win over Marseille.

Kaba got the nod in an advanced midfield role Saturday and picked up his second assist of the season, threading the key pass to Matthis Abline in the 58th minute that directly set up the third goal before making way for Francis Coquelin in the 69th minute. He brought real bite on the defensive end as well, coming up with multiple key ball wins deep in his own half, including a standout recovery tackle in the 27th minute. That said, he let Nantes' best chance of the first half slip away after going one-on-one with Jeffrey De Lange in the 36th minute and failing to finish.