Mohamed Kaba News: Option to face Rennes

Kaba (undisclosed) was declared fit to travel with the squad for Sunday's clash against Rennes, according to coach Vahid Halilhodzic, per Ici Loire Ocean. "Mohamed will be able to travel with us."

Kaba had missed the PSG fixture with an undisclosed issue, joining a long list of midfield absentees that had left Nantes stretched for options in the engine room. His return to the travelling squad is a welcome development for coach Halilhodzic heading into another important fixture in the club's survival fight, giving him more options to call upon in the middle of the park against Rennes on Sunday.