Mohamed Salah headshot

Mohamed Salah Injury: Available for minutes Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 14, 2026 at 1:25am

Salah (hamstring) has been cleared and will be available for some minutes in Friday's clash against Aston Villa, according to coach Arne Slot. "Mo will be available tomorrow for only a few minutes, but hopefully can come in."

Salah had been sidelined since late April with a hamstring tear and his return to fitness is a remarkable turnaround given the initial prognosis that he would likely miss the remainder of the season. The Egyptian star will be eased back carefully given the nature of the injury, but getting him on the pitch for even a few minutes against Aston Villa would be a fitting sendoff for a player set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season after nine trophy-filled years at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
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