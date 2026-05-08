Mohamed Salah Injury: Close to training

Salah (hamstring) is out for Saturday's match against Chelsea but is nearing a return to training, according to manager Arne Slot. "Mo [has] also not trained with us yet but is also, like Ali, getting very, very, very close to training with us."

Salah is not yet fit but is seeing progress, as the forward is nearing a return to training. This is good news as it keeps his planned return date against Aston Villa on the books, just needing to train next week. It does appear the Egyptian will then finish his career with Liverpool on the field, as he is expected to depart following the end of the season.