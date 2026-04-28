Mohamed Salah Injury: Could miss rest of season

Salah suffered a hamstring tear that is expected to keep him out for the remainder of the season, effectively ending his Liverpool career without a farewell appearance on the pitch, according to Mohamed Yossry of Reuters.

Salah was forced off in the 59th minute of Saturday's win over Crystal Palace, and the diagnosis puts a bittersweet cap on what has been an incredible nine-year run at Anfield. The superstar wraps up his Liverpool career with 12 goals and nine assists across 38 appearances this season, and will now address the fans after the final home match against Brentford on May 24 instead of signing off with one last moment on the pitch. Liverpool's third all-time leading scorer will now shift his full focus to getting fit for Egypt at the World Cup, with national team director Ibrahim Hassan confirming he should be good to go for the tournament but will miss the rest of the Premier League campaign due to a required four-week recovery period.