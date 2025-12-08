Salah has been a bench option in the last three games for Liverpool mainly due to two reasons, his bad performances and his departure for the AFCON in about a week time. The star has spoken in an interview after Saturday's draw against Leeds United saying he likely has a broken relationship with head coach Arne Slot, which raises doubts about his participation in Tuesday's clash against Inter Milan in the Champions League since an internal decision has to be made on Monday. If Salah had to miss the game or start on the bench again, Dominik Szoboszlai will likely be the one starting on the right wing again for the Reds.