Mohamed Salah Injury: Expected back for FA Cup

Salah (hamstring) is aiming to return to action in Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final matchup versus Manchester City, Andy Hunter of The Guardian reported Monday.

Salah should be fit enough to play in the final games of the season following the announcement that he'll depart Liverpool at the end of the 2025/26 campaign. The attacker could compete for starts with Cody Gakpo and Jeremie Frimpong on the right wing. After scoring five goals and five assists over his last 14 games played across all competitions, the Egyptian will likely be one of the team's top offensive threats whenever he's on the field.