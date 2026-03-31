Mohamed Salah headshot

Mohamed Salah Injury: Expected back for FA Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Salah (hamstring) is aiming to return to action in Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final matchup versus Manchester City, Andy Hunter of The Guardian reported Monday.

Salah should be fit enough to play in the final games of the season following the announcement that he'll depart Liverpool at the end of the 2025/26 campaign. The attacker could compete for starts with Cody Gakpo and Jeremie Frimpong on the right wing. After scoring five goals and five assists over his last 14 games played across all competitions, the Egyptian will likely be one of the team's top offensive threats whenever he's on the field.

Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mohamed Salah See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mohamed Salah See More
2026 World Cup Group G Preview: Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group G Preview: Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
Yesterday
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
FPL Gameweek 30: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
SOC
FPL Gameweek 30: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
18 days ago