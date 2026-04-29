Mohamed Salah headshot

Mohamed Salah Injury: Expected to return this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 10:06am

Salah (hamstring) is expected to return this season, and the damage is only minor, according to his club.

Salah looks to be on the better side of his hamstring injury after some scares that he could miss the rest of the season, as his damage has been deemed minor. This is major news as it should warrant a return this season, that is, if no setbacks occur. With Liverpool only having four games left on the docket, he will need to be speedy in recovery to feature again for the club he plans to leave this season. That said, a hamstring injury likely still takes two to three weeks to recover from, likely eyeing a return in one of the final two games of the season as he brings a close to his Liverpool career.

Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
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