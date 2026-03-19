Mohamed Salah Injury: Forced off after brillant outing

Salah scored one goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-0 win over Galatasaray before asking to be subbed off due to an issue, according to coach Arne Slot. "Injury-wise, he was asking for a substitution, not because he thought he had scored enough but that he felt something, so let's see where he is for the weekend and afterwards."

Salah missed a penalty but still delivered a brilliant all-around performance in Wednesday's Champions League win over the Lions, finishing with one goal and one assist as Liverpool punched their ticket to the next round. That said, his night took a concerning turn when he asked to come off in the 74th minute due to an issue, putting his availability for the upcoming fixtures in doubt. If he ends up missing time, Dominik Szoboszlai is likely next in line to step in on the right wing.