Mohamed Salah Injury: Leaving Liverpool at end of season
Salah will put an end to his time in Liverpool after the conclusion of the 2025/26 campaign, the team announced Tuesday.
Salah has reached an agreement to depart the Reds after spending the last nine years with the club. The 33-year-old attacker has been outstanding throughout that stint, scoring 244 goals and 115 assists across 404 appearances in both domestic and European competitions. He should still have a few chances to increase those counts, although he's currently dealing with a muscular injury and is questionable for upcoming contests.
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