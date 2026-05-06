Mohamed Salah headshot

Mohamed Salah Injury: Not training, targeting Villa match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Salah (hamstring) is not yet working with the squad and is expected to return for the May 17 fixture versus Aston Villa, Paul Gorst of the Liverpool Echo reports.

Salah may be an option at some point in the final couple of games of the season, but there would seem to be limited chances for him to produce if he's not ready for significant minutes as he nears the end of his Liverpool career. The attacker scored two goals over his last four club appearances before picking up his current injury. His continued absence will likely lead to more opportunities for Jeremie Frimpong to feature in a right-wing role.

Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
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