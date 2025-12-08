It's been a mess of a whirlwind of a couple days for Liverpool and Salah, culminating in him not even being with the team for their trip Tuesday. Salah had played just 45 minutes across the last three league matches, not starting any of them. With AFCON happening soon, it's unclear what Salah's role will be in the team following that competition. Until then, Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai are expected to benefit the most in terms of playing time, though Jeremie Frimpong may eventually also be considered on the right wing upon return from injury.