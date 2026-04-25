Mohamed Salah Injury: Subbed off injured
Salah was forced off in the second half of Saturday's clash against Crystal Palace due to an apparent hamstring injury.
Salah was forced off in the 59th minute of Saturday's clash against Crystal Palace due to an apparent hamstring injury and will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. If his absence is confirmed, Jeremie Frimpong is expected to start in his place at right wing.
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