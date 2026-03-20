Mohamed Salah Injury: Won't be available Saturday

Salah (undisclosed) won't be an option for Saturday's clash against Brighton and won't join the Egypt national team due to injury, according to coach Arne Slot. "Indeed, [it's] unusual. As a result of that I think you can expect the outcome. So, [he's] not available for tomorrow. The good thing for Liverpool and for us is that we go to an international break. The bad thing for Egypt is that he can't go there. We are hoping also with what Mo has shown in the past that he can recover faster than other players might in similar situations because he takes such good care of his body. History has shown that he can be earlier back than some others. But it's only two weeks when we go again so let's hope in that period of time he can be back."

Salah was forced off in Wednesday's Champions League win over Galatasaray with an undisclosed injury and has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against Brighton. The winger will also skip Egypt's upcoming international break to focus on recovery, with a return targeted for early April. That's a tough hit for the Reds, as their locked-in starter on the right wing was coming off arguably his best performance of the season, and his spot in the starting XI will now need to be filled, with Dominik Szoboszlai expected to slide over to the right flank in his absence.