Mohamed Salah News: Assists opener in 2-1 win

Salah assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against West Ham United.

Salah picked up his 18th assist of the season as he found Luis Diaz to open the scoring against West Ham. This made it 45 goal involvements in the Premier League season, a new record for a 38-game season, still having six games to go. His assist was one of three chances created in this game, and his only shot went across the face of the goal and wide. He has not scored in four games in all competitions or in the last three Premier League games.