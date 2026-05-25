Mohamed Salah News: Assists to end Liverpool career
Salah assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and seven corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Brentford.
Salah's Liverpool career came to an end during Sunday's draw, as he set up an assist for Curtis Jones in his final match. The legendary winger will go down as one of the best to ever play in the Premier League, despite his disappointing end to life with the club. He finishes his time in Liverpool with two Premier League titles, a Champions League title, and multiple Premier League player of the season honors.
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