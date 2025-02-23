Mohamed Salah News: Brilliance continues

Salah scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and three chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Manchester City.

Salah got back on the scoresheet with a pair of goal contributions, and continues to hurdle towards what will likely be a silverware-filled season for the brilliant winger. He's got a six-goal lead in the Golden Boot and seems set for various Premier League player of the year honors. Salah remains the absolute top option in England.