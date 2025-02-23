Mohamed Salah News: Brilliance continues
Salah scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and three chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Manchester City.
Salah got back on the scoresheet with a pair of goal contributions, and continues to hurdle towards what will likely be a silverware-filled season for the brilliant winger. He's got a six-goal lead in the Golden Boot and seems set for various Premier League player of the year honors. Salah remains the absolute top option in England.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now