Mohamed Salah News: Double strike in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Salah scored two goals to go with four shots (three on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory against AFC Bournemouth.

Salah continued his clinical form Saturday. The striker scored twice from his three attempts on target, one of which was his fifth goal this season from the penalty spot. He was subbed after 88 minutes. The Egyptian is now the EPL's top scorer with 21 and has netted four from his last five EPL matches.

