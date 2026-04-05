Mohamed Salah headshot

Mohamed Salah News: Four shots, no goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Salah recorded four shots (two on target) and two crosses in Saturday's 4-0 loss to Manchester City.

Salah would see a decent four shots Saturday but could do little to help his squad, with only two shots on target and neither finding the back of the net. He did see two goal contributions in his last outing and will hope to return to that form for UCL play against PSG, recording five goal contributions in UCL play this season.

Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
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