Salah has started the season in a good manner, with the forward recording a goal contribution in two of his first three games of the season. He did well to score against Bournemouth and notch an assist against Newcastle, only failing to see one against the mighty Arsenal defense in a match where only one goal was recorded. It appears the Egyptian king is still in his post as the leader of this squad despite their numerous world-class signings, only helping take some pressure off the former Premier League Player of the Season.