Mohamed Salah News: Logs assist versus Newcastle
Salah assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal) and four chances created in Wednesday's 2-0 victory over Newcastle United.
Salah's exquisite run of form continued Wednesday as he assisted Alexis Mac Allister's strike in the 63rd minute which took the 2-0 lead. Salah has now recorded a goal or an assist in 24 of his 28 Premier League appearances this season. He is on pace to shatter the Premier League record for goal contributions in a season as he sits on 43, just five shy of breaking the record with 10 matches still to play.
