Mohamed Salah News: Muted against Paris again

Salah generated four shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 0-1 (5-1) penalty shootout defeat versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Salah started well against Paris in the second leg but faded as the match progressed. He recorded four shots and created two chances but had little impact otherwise. His Champions League stats this season have been below his Premier League numbers as he has averaged one goal every three games in the competition compared to nearly a goal per game in the league. The Egyptian will aim to bounce back ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Newcastle.