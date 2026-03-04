Mohamed Salah headshot

Mohamed Salah News: Nets in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Salah scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), 11 crosses (two accurate) and eight corners in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton.

Salah got back on the scoresheet during Tuesday's clash, but it was a disappointment as he was still left with the loss. It was a tough match for Liverpool on the whole, despite the poor opposition, and Salah wasn't able to earn more than a late consolation goal.

Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mohamed Salah
