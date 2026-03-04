Mohamed Salah News: Nets in loss
Salah scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), 11 crosses (two accurate) and eight corners in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton.
Salah got back on the scoresheet during Tuesday's clash, but it was a disappointment as he was still left with the loss. It was a tough match for Liverpool on the whole, despite the poor opposition, and Salah wasn't able to earn more than a late consolation goal.
