Mohamed Salah headshot

Mohamed Salah News: Nets in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Salah scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Fulham.

Salah scored once during Saturday's clash, making the most of a nice chance to finish into the far corner. The winger has had an off year, but even during a poor season he's still a lethal finisher with upside any time he's on the pitch. He will hope to add a big feather to his Liverpool cap during a mid-week clash with PSG.

Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
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