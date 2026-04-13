Mohamed Salah News: Nets in win

Salah scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Fulham.

Salah scored once during Saturday's clash, making the most of a nice chance to finish into the far corner. The winger has had an off year, but even during a poor season he's still a lethal finisher with upside any time he's on the pitch. He will hope to add a big feather to his Liverpool cap during a mid-week clash with PSG.