Mohamed Salah News: Nets in win
Salah scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Fulham.
Salah scored once during Saturday's clash, making the most of a nice chance to finish into the far corner. The winger has had an off year, but even during a poor season he's still a lethal finisher with upside any time he's on the pitch. He will hope to add a big feather to his Liverpool cap during a mid-week clash with PSG.
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