Mohamed Salah headshot

Mohamed Salah News: Quiet in Merseyside Derby win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Salah had one shot (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Everton.

Salah only managed one shot and didn't create a chance as Liverpool picked up a win at home to Everton. He also attempted three crosses but was unable to have a successful one. This is the first Premier League game this season where Salah has had fewer than two shots.

Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
More Stats & News
