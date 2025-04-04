Mohamed Salah News: Quiet in Merseyside Derby win
Salah had one shot (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Everton.
Salah only managed one shot and didn't create a chance as Liverpool picked up a win at home to Everton. He also attempted three crosses but was unable to have a successful one. This is the first Premier League game this season where Salah has had fewer than two shots.
