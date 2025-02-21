Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mohamed Salah headshot

Mohamed Salah News: Scores and assists in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Salah scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.

Salah was involved in both of Liverpool's goals to help his side to a 2-2 draw. He was assisted by Diogo Jota for the opening goal of the game and was able to lay off Trent Alexander-Arnold for the final goal of the game to secure a draw. He is top of the league for both goals and assists with 24 goals and 15 assists, while still having 12 games to go.

Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now