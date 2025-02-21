Mohamed Salah News: Scores and assists in draw
Salah scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.
Salah was involved in both of Liverpool's goals to help his side to a 2-2 draw. He was assisted by Diogo Jota for the opening goal of the game and was able to lay off Trent Alexander-Arnold for the final goal of the game to secure a draw. He is top of the league for both goals and assists with 24 goals and 15 assists, while still having 12 games to go.
