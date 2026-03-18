Mohamed Salah News: Scores, assists in win

Salah scored one goal and assisted once from seven shots and two chances created in Wednesday's 4-0 victory versus Galatasaray.

Salah missed a penalty and still added a goal and assist during Wednesday's rout. The winger was brilliant throughout the match and caused issues for the backline right from the start. Salah has been in mixed form this season, but at his best he's a dangerous goalscoring threat with plenty of creativity as well.