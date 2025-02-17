Fantasy Soccer
Mohamed Salah headshot

Mohamed Salah News: Scores from spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Salah scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton.

Salah scored yet again, this time from the penalty spot for what was eventually the game-winning goal. The winger is the top player in the Premier League currently, finishing at a brilliant pace and also turning creator more efficiently than he has previously in his career. Salah will continue to be a top option in all matches moving forward.

Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
