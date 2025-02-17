Mohamed Salah News: Scores from spot

Salah scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton.

Salah scored yet again, this time from the penalty spot for what was eventually the game-winning goal. The winger is the top player in the Premier League currently, finishing at a brilliant pace and also turning creator more efficiently than he has previously in his career. Salah will continue to be a top option in all matches moving forward.